JERRY OLIVER BANGE

Jerry Oliver Bange was born to Arthur J. and Elsa Lucille Oliver Bange on Friday, October 13, 1933, in Saint Louis Missouri.

Jerry served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Following active duty, he attended the University of Arizona and graduated in 1959.

Jerry served in several capacities as a public servant for the purpose of economic development in Georgia.
Jerry operated a small business in North Carolina where he lived before spending time with family in Atlanta and making a new home in Denton, Texas. The Lord called him home on Monday, February 3, 2020.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; his wives, Marjorie Elizabeth (Betty), Irene Joyce Faulkner, Isabella Allison Britton; his great grandson Isaiah Blackwood; and great granddaughter Stephanie Steinhardt Halvorson.

He is survived by his children Debra Kleinhans, Robert and Patti Bange, Judith and Harry Michalewicz, Steven and Mark Bange, and William and Kimberly Bange; 17 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.

A Memorial service and family time will be held at the Lions Club Building in Baxley on Sunday, February 23, from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m.
