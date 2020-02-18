BENTLEY JAMES HERRINGTON

Bentley James Herrington passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the age of two months.

Bentley was born November 11, 2019 in Bacon County. He was preceded in death by his great grandfathers, Talmadge Herrington and Cary Tootle, an uncle, Coedy Herrington, and an aunt, Alexia Herrington.

Bentley is survived by his mother, Breanna Denise Herrington of Baxley; his grandparents, Tommy and Alice Herrington of Baxley; great grandmothers, Etta Faye Morris of Scotland and Debra Tootle of Reidsville; godmother, Ree Jackson of Baxley; adoptive grandparents, Danielle and Joseph Dunn of Baxley. Several aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.

Graveside services were held Monday, February 10, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in the Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Ronnie Rentz officiating.

Pallbearers were Joseph Dunn, Alex Herrington, Dustin Herrington, T. L. Herrington, and Jessie Rogers.

Musical selections were rendered by Brittiany Murray.

Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
