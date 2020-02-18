Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the death of Miss Brailynn Jo Bryant, infant daughter of Branden and Jina Bryant, who passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her aunt, Lynette Davidson and great grandparents, D.C. and Annell Bryant and Dean Brown and John Murphy and Jewel Lowe.
Surviving are her parents, Branden and Jina Bryant, paternal grandfather, David Bryant; paternal grandmother, Nancy and Daniel Ansley; maternal grandmother, Diana Lowe and Richard Green; maternal grandfather, Timothy and Rebecca Lowe; maternal great grandfather, Danny Stone and Janice Valentine; special aunt, Ashley Bracewell; special cousin, Regan Bracewell; aunt and uncle, Bill and Debbie McGuire; many cousins and other family also survive.
A Celebration of Life was held Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. from the Christ Community Church with the Reverend Brad Park and Reverend Calvin Morris officiating.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Miss Brailynn Jo Bryant.
BRAILYNN JO BRYANT
