Olivia B. Artz, 85, of Margate, Florida passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020. Olivia Beckworth (Artz) was born to Uriah and Elneita Beckworth on May 25, 1934 in Appling County. She graduated from Surrency High School in 1953 and was valedictorian of her class. She married Larry Artz in 1955, they divorced in 1980. She was beloved mother to Ray Artz and wife Susan and Ann (Artz) Bone and husband Charlie. She was a very special grandmother and Memaw to Mark Artz and Sara Artz Pierre and husband Patrick Pierre; and Ellen Bone Cali and husband Bob Cali, Ruth Bone Bentley and husband Matt, and Abby Bone; and great grandmother to Isaiah and Selah Cali.
She was preceded in death by her brother Harley who died in Vietnam, brother Robert Beckworth, sister Dora Dukes and sister Ginger Ford. She is survived by her brother Retired Major James Maxwell Beckworth of Columbia and his children John Beckworth, Patty Lamont, and Cindy Cummings and their families. She is also survived by her nephew Carroll Dukes and his family; nephew Robert Beckworth Jr. and Wendy McDowell and her family; and nephews Danny and Mike Beckworth and niece Anita Beckworth Wessel of Germany.
Olivia became a Christian as a child. She loved Jesus, her family, and many dear friends. She was an active member of First Baptist Pompano from 1969-1991, and an active member of First Baptist Concord, TN from 1997-present. Olivia loved to cook, sew, quilt, crochet, arrange flowers, paint, and make ceramics. She worked for Sears Roebuck for over 25 years and retired in 1997. In retirement, she went to Singapore on a mission trip in 1999. Olivia also coordinated the Storying Scarf ministry which was started by Blair Faulk and her son-in-law Charlie Bone.
Funeral services were held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. from the chapel of Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory with the Reverend Blair Faulk officiating.
Interment followed in the Beckworth Swinson Cemetery.
The family received friends Saturday from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital made in memory of Olivia Artz at the web site: www.stjude.org.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Olivia B. Artz.
