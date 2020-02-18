Pastors encouraged to attend crusade information meeting

Tuesday, February 18. 2020
The 2020 Rick Gage Go Tell Crusade’s Information Seminar for Pastors will be held February 25 at Dunn Memorial Baptist Church, in Baxley, at 6:30 p.m. All pastors in Baxley and the surrounding communities are encouraged to attend this meeting to learn more about the October 18-21 crusade. The crusade will be held at Jimmy Swain Football Stadium in Baxley and is expected to draw thousands. If your church is interested in participating, please...

To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
