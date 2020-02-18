Native son welcomed as ACES principal

By Mary Ann Ellis
Terrell Paulk, born and reared in Baxley, has come home as the Appling County Elementary School principal. He graduated from ACHS in 1993 after playing football, running track, and serving as a peer counselor. After graduation, he attended Claflin College in Orangeburg, SC, on an academic scholarship from the First African Baptist Church in Baxley. He majored in elementary education.
After graduation, he went to work for Harris Teeter in retail management, first in Nashville, TN, then in Charleston, SC, and finally in St. Simons.
“The stress was killing me,” he said. “I needed a break, so I entered the field of education as a long term sub and that started it all. I love education. This is where God wants me.”
Next he worked as a special education inclusion teacher and then briefly as a third grade teacher, as well as coaching football, basketball, and wrestling. He told his mother that he thought...
