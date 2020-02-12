By acquitting President Trump, the Senate protected our republic

By U.S. Senator David Perdue (R-GA)
Last week, the U.S. Senate turned the page on one of the most troubling chapters in our country’s history. Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives attempted to use impeachment as a partisan political weapon. The Senate prevented this from happening.
From day one, House Democrats were only concerned with overturning the 2016 election and influencing the 2020 election. Democrat House manager Adam Schiff had a consistent message: we can’t trust elections, that’s why we have impeachment.
In America, we believe in due process. We believe in the rule of law. We believe an individual is innocent until proven guilty. Throughout the impeachment process, however, President Trump was denied basic due process. President Trump was denied the right to have counsel present at the hearings, cross examine witnesses, present his own witnesses, see the evidence, and face his accuser.
House Democrats spent just 112 days investigating, compared to almost 400 days spent on President Clinton’s impeachment trial. When they were done investigating, it was clear...
