Mr. Daniel Everett Stipe, 83, passed away Saturday (February 8, 2020) at his residence in Waycross following an extended illness.
He was born in Moorefield, AR to the late Daniel Everette Irvin Stipe and Maude Morgan Stipe. He graduated from Baxley High School in 1955 and attended Young Harris College before graduating from Georgia Teachers College in 1960. He was a former teacher and coach for the Wayne County Board of Education and formerly employed with Altamaha Oil Company where he operated a Phillip 66 Service Station. He was also a member of the Jesup Rotary Club.
He was the owner and operator of Big River Oil Company of Waycross from 1968 until 2000. He also owned Stipe’s Market which sponsored many school functions at Waycross High School. He was a member of the Waycross Board of Education, President of the Waycross High School Touchdown Club, and recently received the F.J. Beverly Beacon of Light Award in 2015 from the Waycross-Ware County Sports Hall of Fame. He served in the United States Air Force and was a member of Sweat Memorial Baptist Church in Waycross.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy Stipe (wife Lynn).
He is survived by his wife, Linda Hickox Stipe of Waycross; nine children, Steve Stipe (Dolores) of Waycross, Stan Stipe (Jennie) of Jacksonville, FL, Scott Stipe (Shae) of Patterson, Shannon Stipe (Kris) of Jacksonville, FL, Stuart Stipe (Summer) of Blackshear, Chuck Bell (Tasha) of Waycross, Jessica Carter (Waylan) of Waycross, Jennifer Bell Bennett of Waycross, and Sunny Oliver (Brandon) of Hoboken; several grandchildren, Amanda Stipe Blaylock, Steven Stipe, Jake Stipe, Jada Stipe, Jarred Stipe, Jessica Stipe, Sterling Stipe, Seth Stipe, Oake Stipe, Trinity Stipe, Lillie Stipe, Drew Stipe, Madison Harwell, Jackson Harwell, Johnny Roberson, Dawson Bennett, Dalton Fernandez, Easton Hall, and Braylee Oliver; two great grandchildren, Harper Stipe and Faith Blaylock; two brothers, Charles Ray Stipe (Becky) of Baxley and Bill Stipe (Rhonda) of Jesup; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Sweat Memorial Baptist Church. Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery. The family received friends Monday night at Music Funeral Home from 6 until 8 o’clock p.m.
Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com.
Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
