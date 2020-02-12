Patricia “Pat” Ann Jones Rouse, 86 of Jesup died Sunday, February 9, 2020. The Appling County native had lived in Wayne County the past 64 years, was a member of Jesup Church of God of Prophecy and attended Jesup Christian Fellowship. Pat was a homemaker who enjoyed quilting, ceramics, flower gardening and painting.
She was predeceased by her daughter, Debbie Rouse Linkous and infant son, Patrick Eugene Rouse.
Survivors are her husband of 69 and a half years, H.E. “Gene” Rouse of Jesup; a son, Greg (Teresa) Rouse of Shellman Bluff; two sisters, Mary Atkins of Blackshear and Bobbie Jo McNeely of Swainsboro; son-in-law, Jeff Linkous; 3 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Graveside funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Omega Family Cemetery in Baxley.
The family received friends at the cemetery.
Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home of Jesup was in charge of arrangements.
