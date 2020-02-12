PATRICIA “PAT” ANN JONES ROUSE

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Obituaries
Wednesday, February 12. 2020
Comments (0)
Patricia “Pat” Ann Jones Rouse, 86 of Jesup died Sunday, February 9, 2020.  The Appling County native had lived in Wayne County the past 64 years, was a member of Jesup Church of God of Prophecy and attended Jesup Christian Fellowship. Pat was a homemaker who enjoyed quilting, ceramics, flower gardening and painting. 

She was predeceased by her daughter, Debbie Rouse Linkous and infant son, Patrick Eugene Rouse.

Survivors are her husband of 69 and a half years, H.E. “Gene” Rouse of Jesup; a son, Greg (Teresa) Rouse of Shellman Bluff; two sisters, Mary Atkins of Blackshear and Bobbie Jo McNeely of Swainsboro; son-in-law, Jeff Linkous; 3 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Omega Family Cemetery in Baxley.

The family received friends at the cemetery.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home of Jesup was in charge of arrangements.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner