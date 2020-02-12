Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Mr. Joseph Larry “Cowboy” Jones, 54, who passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Appling Healthcare System. He was a native of Emanuel County living the past twenty-three years in Appling County as a retired log truck driver and a member of Red Oak Baptist Church. Larry was a hard working and dedicated husband and father.
He was preceded in death by his father, Earl Jones.
Surviving is his wife, Frieda Jones of Baxley; daughter, Georgia Leianne Jones of Baxley; son, Sgt. Dylan Wesley Jones, United States Army and wife Ada Lee Jones of Hinesville; mother, JoAnn Brown of St. Mary’s; sisters, Teresa Lynn Young and husband Fred Young of Spartanburg, SC, Tonya Lynnelle Davis and husband Daniel Davis of St. Mary’s and Sundance Nipper of Baxley; brother, Travis and wife Jenny Nipper of Jacksonville, NC; parents in love, Ronnie and Sheryl Nipper of Baxley and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. from the chapel of Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory with the Reverend Robbie Gill officiating.
Interment followed in the Satilla Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation was held one hour prior to services on Saturday at the funeral home chapel.
Active Pallbearers were Griffin Nipper, Chance Leggett, Caide Leggett, Tyler Bohannon, Trey Young, Jesse Osteen and Gavin Nipper.
Honorary Pallbearers were all truck drivers in attendance.
The family assembled at the home of Larry and Frieda Jones at 2323 Cauley Road.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mr. Joseph Larry “Cowboy” Jones.
JOSEPH LARRY JONES
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)