Dixie D. Cribb, 84, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Community Hospice Center at St. Vincent’s Southside in Jacksonville, FL.
Dixie was born on May 26, 1935 in Appling County to Alton Lee and Carrie Lightsey Darsey. She was a graduate of Surrency High School class of 1953. She married the love of her life, James Earl Cribb (from McColl, SC) on July 7, 1962 in Jacksonville, FL, and shared more than 57 years together. The most fulfilling part of Dixie’s life was her family.
Dixie worked for Bell South Telephone Company and retired after over 35 years of service. She was an active member of the Telephone Pioneers Club of America and the Communications Workers of America (CWA).
She was a dedicated mother and grandmother first and foremost, but not just to her immediate family. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. She especially enjoyed cooking for her family for many years, and taking care of babies as soon as she could pry them from the mother’s arms. Dixie welcomed everyone with a smile and open arms… she never met a stranger. She was an avid sports fan, watching Gator football, basketball, and college basketball as a whole.
Funeral services were held at Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church in Bristol on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment followed in the Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery.
Dixie is survived by her husband, James Earl Cribb; her son and his wife, James Wendel and Shannon Cribb; a grandson, Zackery Alton Cribb; two sisters, Nona Pearl Williams and Bronnie Sue Darsey; as well as by many extended family members and friends. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
Active Pallbearers were Doug Williams, Ronald Williams, Donny Darsey, Chad Darsey, John Mark and Carl Smith.
Musical selections were rendered by the congregation, lead by the Rev. Rick Brown and accompanied by Denise Bergeron.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Dixie’s memory to Community Hospice & Palliative Care of Jacksonville.
DIXIE D. CRIBB
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)