Mrs. Carnett Fleming Boone was born to the late Herman Fleming and Gussie McCray on June 12, 1922 in Lumber City. Popularly known as “Connie” to her fiends and family, she attended school in Blackshear. Later she moved to Baxley, where she met and married Henry Hall. To that union two children, Henry Hall, Jr. and Heneretta Hall, were born. Both children preceded their mother in death.
In 1943 Carnett moved to Norwalk, Connecticut, where she met and married Joseph Presha. She was an active member of Norwalk’s Calvary Baptist Church, a member of the local NAACP, a parent volunteer at the Carver Foundation Youth Center, a member of the CIBs, Inc., a non-professional women’s organization that raised scholarship funds for college students, and a proud member of Norwalk, Connecticut Order of the Eastern Star, Debora Chapter #16. After her second marriage ended in divorce, Carnett met and married Fred Boone with whom she spent fourteen happy years in Norwalk before he succumbed to illness.
Now officially “retired,” Carnett returned home to Baxley in 1976 where she reconnected with Thankful New Jersey Missionary Baptist Church of her youth and began serving in various capacities, including Sunday School teacher and member of the Senior Choir. She soon began volunteering as Happy Helper in the local elementary school, transporting senior citizens to medical appointments, and volunteering time at a state-sponsored nutrition daycare program for seniors. In 1990, she began a personal crusade to raise donations for the restoration and ongoing maintenance of the Baxley Cemetery. Carnett continued these efforts until age and infirmities forced her to pass on the responsibility to others. Nevertheless her strong commitment, hard work, and determination have resulted in a place where Baxley residents can lay their loved ones with respect and dignity.
After a life devoted to helping others, Carnett answered the Master’s call on January 28, 2020. She leaves behind two sons, Richard and Ronald Presha; grandson, Robert “Butch” Bell; ten grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and a host of other devoted family and friends to cherish her memories.
Funeral services were held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Thankful New Jersey Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Zach Walton presiding and Pastor Christopher Wilson officiating. Interment followed at Baxley Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were friends of the family.
Honorary pallbearers were members of the Order of the Eastern Star Adah Chapter #3.
Musical selections were rendered by the choir.
Professional services were entrusted to C. M. Brown Funeral Home.
