Ryland updates community on garbage collection

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in News
Wednesday, February 12. 2020
Comments (0)
A representative with Ryland Environmental contacted The News-Banner last week to give an update on the ongoing changeover from Republic Services to the new solid waste collection company for Baxley and Appling County. Ryland provided the following information for the public:

- Ryland will no longer dump any Republic Services (green or blue) carts. The only exception is City of Baxley carts inside the city limits. 

- County residents who have not received a red cart are asked...

To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner