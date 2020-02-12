By Mary Ann Ellis
The City of Baxley is entering the HGTV Hometown Takeover contest to win a downtown makeover, and when the Chamber of Commerce called for help via email, Facebook, word of mouth, etc., people responded. A large crowd showed up at the mural on the side of the former Allied’s Department Store building for a picture Friday morning, Feb.7, at 10:30 despite the icy wind nipping at noses and ears and the cold weather seeping inside coats and sweaters and under hats.
For about half an hour, they stood patiently to make a video for the contest with rows of people of all ages lined up five or six deep all along the wall under the mural. They held signs and shouted...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Baxley enters HGTV Takeover contest
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)