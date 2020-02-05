LEGAL NOTICES FOR 2-5-2020

Notice is given that Articles of Incorporation which will incorporate CONCRETE 2020 INC. will be delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code. (O.C.G.A. §14-2-201.1). The initial registered office of the corporation will be located at 40 Walton Street, and its initial registered agent at such address is Ricky Cleland.
J. Alexander Johnson
JohnsonFloyd, LLP
132 West Parker Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
(912) 367-9000
Notice is given that the articles of Incorporation that will incorporate Cauley Escavating & Construction, LLC. Have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Company Code. The initial registered office of the Corporation is located at 718 Cauley Road, Baxley Georgia 31513 and its initial registered agent at such address is Adam B. Cauley, Member.
NOTICE
GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY
All creditors of the estate of FRANCES E. LEWIS, deceased, late of Appling County are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to us.
January 13, 2020
EILEEN L. LEWIS, Administrator of the Estate
of FRANCES E. STONE, deceased
1912 Blackshear Highway
Baxley, GA 31513
Wm. Terry Turner
P.O. Box 328
Baxley, GA 31515
912-367-0311
terryturnerlaw@gmail.com
NOTICE
GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY
All creditors of the estate of RICHARD L. ROGERS, deceased, late of Appling County are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to us.
January 13, 2020
BERNICE M. ROGERS, Administrator of the Estate
of RICHARD L. ROGERS, deceased
11994 Fairway Overlook
Fayetteville, GA 30215
Wm. Terry Turner
P.O. Box 328
Baxley, GA 31515
912-367-0311
terryturnerlaw@gmail.com
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
LUCILLE DASHER,
Plaintiff
v.
HENRY LEE DASHER,
Defendant
CAFN 19-10-288C
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
It appearing that the above-named Defendant on whom service is to be made in this case, whose last known address is 179 West Allen Street, Baxley, Georgia, after due diligence cannot be found within the state or conceals himself to avoid service of the summons and if further appearing by affidavit that a claim exists against the Defendant in respect to whom service is to be made, and that he is a necessary or proper party to the action.
IT IS HEREBY ORDERED, CONSIDERED, and DECREED, that service be made by publication as provided by law.
This 26th Day of November, 2019.
E. M. Wilkes
Judge, Superior Court
Appling County, Georgia.
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF GRAYSON ANTHONY THORNTON
MINOR
ESTATE NO. 2020-02
NOTICE
Date of mailing, if any. Date of second publication, if any February 5, 2020.
TO: whom it may concern
You are hereby notified that Clarence A. & Francine Thornton has filed a Petition seeking to be appointed temporary guardian(s) of the above-named Minor. All objections to the Petition to the appointment of a temporary guardian or the appointment of the Petitioner(s) as temporary guardian(s), must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and be filed with this Court no later than fourteen (14) days after this notice is mailed, or ten (10) days after this notice is personally served upon you, or ten (10) days after the second publication of this notice if you are served by publication. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or Georgia probate court clerk and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees.
NOTE: If a natural guardian files a timely objection to the creation of the temporary guardianship, the Petition will be dismissed. If a natural guardian files an objection to the appointment of the Petitioner(s) as guardian(s), or if a parent who is not a natural guardian files an objection to the Petition, a hearing on the matter shall be scheduled at a later date. If no objection is filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S. Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF Andrew Lee Hood, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2020-11
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
Pearlie Mae Pearsey has petitioned for Pearlie Mae Pearsey to be appointed Administrator of the estate of Andrew Lee Hood, deceased, of Appling County, Georgia. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. §53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before March 6, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds for any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
DIANE HALLMAN,
Judge of the Probate Court
36 South Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
NOTICE OF ELECTION OF ALTAMAHA
SOIL AND WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICT SUPERVISOR
February 3, 2020
To all qualified voters in Appling County:
Notice is hereby given that on November 3, 2020, a non-partisan election will be held to elect 1 supervisor(s) for Appling County in the Altamaha Soil and Water Conservation District. District Supervisors serve as unpaid state officials who represent their counties in support of soil and water conservation activities.
March 6, 2020, is the last day on which nominations for candidates for the election will be accepted. The signatures of at least 25 qualified electors of the county are required to nominate a candidate. Candidates must also be qualified electors of the county. Nominating petitions must be received in the office of the Appling County Election Superintendent at 69 Tippins Suite 205, Baxley, GA not later than 12:00 noon on March 6, 2020. Petitions may be obtained from the Conservation Commission at the address below, from the Commission’s website at www.gaswcc.org or from the Election Superintendent of Appling County.
GEORGIA SOIL AND WATER CONSERVATION COMMISSION
Mitch Attaway, Executive Director
4310 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
INCLUDING WAIVER OF BOND AND GRANT OF CERTAIN POWERS
NOTICE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
The Petition of Mary Ann NeSmith to be Administrator of the Estate of Terry Lorenza NeSmith, deceased of said county, has been filed in the Probate Court of Appling County, Georgia. The Petitioners have also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before February 28, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman, Judge
Probate Court of Appling County
36 South Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
J. Alexander Johnson
JohnsonFloyd LLP
132 W. Parker Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
912-367-9000
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
GEORGIA
APPLING COUNTY
Because of default in the payment of the indebtedness secured by the notes and security deed and under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in Deed to Secure Debt dated March 14, 2011 from Randy Branch and Aaron Branch, Jr. to Peoples State Bank & Trust, filed for record on March 30, 2011, and recorded in Deed Book 476, Pages 158-164 in the office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, conveying the after described property to secure (1) a Note dated October 15, 2014 in the original principal amount of $600,000.00, with interest thereon as set forth therein, (2) a Note dated February 24, 2016, modified March 28, 2018 and May 6, 2019 in the original principal amount of $68,820.51, with interest thereon as set forth therein, and (3) a Note dated October 22, 2013 in the original principal amount of $85,389.53, with interest thereon as set forth therein, the undersigned will sell at public outcry during the legal hours of sale before the door of the courthouse in Appling County, Georgia on March 3, 2020, the first Tuesday in March, 2020, to the highest bidder for cash, the following described real property:
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia, consisting of 69.30 acres, more or less, of original Land Lot No. 135 and being bound, now or formerly, as follows: North by the original land lot line; East by the Red Oak Highway; Southerly and Westerly by the run of Chancy Branch.
Said tract of land being designed as Tract 1 and being more accurately described according to a survey and plat thereof by H. K. Emanuel, Surveyor, dated October 18, 1961, and a copy of same being of record in the deed records of Appling County, Georgia, and by reference incorporated herein for all purposes. Said tract of land being all of the land shown on the West side of Red Oak Highway on said plat.
This being a portion of land conveyed by the Federal Land Bank, as Attorney in Fact for Aaron Branch, Jr. to Albert B. Lynch, et al, by deed under power dated May 17, 1985, and being of record in the deed records of Appling County, Georgia.
This being the same land conveyed to Howard C. and Aubrey L. Lynch from Albert B. and Peggy A. Lynch by deed dated June 6, 1985, recorded in Deed Book 213, Page 819, said County records. This property is more commonly known as and located on Red Oak Road, Baxley, GA 31513 with a current Property Identification No. 0053 031.
The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt and evidenced by said Notes have been and is hereby declared due and payable because of grantor’s failure to comply with certain terms and conditions in said Deed to Secure Debt, including but not limited to nonpayment of the indebtedness, as and when due. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness, including all accrued and unpaid interest thereon and attorney fees and all expenses of said sale as provided for under the terms of the security deed and notes.
Notice has been given of intention to enforce provisions for collection of attorney fees and foreclosure in accordance with legal requirements and the terms of said Deed to Secure Debt and Notes.
To the best of the undersigned’s knowledge and belief, the party in possession of the property is Randy Branch and said property is more commonly known as and located on Red Oak Road, Baxley, Georgia 31513.
Pineland Bank can be contacted at 912-367-3658 or by writing to 72 East Parker Street, Baxley, GA 31513 to discuss possible alternatives to foreclosure. Kathy Mayers at 912-705-2319 shall have the full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the original mortgage.
Note, however, that such entity or individual is not required by law to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan.
Said property will be sold subject to any and all unpaid ad valorem taxes (including Taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens and encumbrances, general subdivision restrictions, if any, and other restrictions, covenants and easements of record, if any and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
The proceeds of the sale will be used as follows: (1) to pay the expenses of the sale; (2) to pay the sums secured by said Deed to Secure Debt; (3) the balance, if any, according to law.
Pineland Bank as Successor to
Peoples State Bank & Trust
By: Wm. Terry Turner
State Bar No. 719950
P.O. Box 328
Baxley, GA 31515
(912) 367-0311
terryturnerlaw@gmail.com
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
NOTICE is Herby given that Janet Flounory LLC in Appling County, GA, intends to transact business at 1334 10 Mile Rd, Baxley, GA 31513 under the trade name “Stepping Stones Therapeutic Solutions of Georgia” The nature of said business shall be that of counseling services.
A trade name registration statement has been filed in the office of the clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, being the county of legal residence of the said Janet Flounory LLC.
