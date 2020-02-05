If George Washington only knew

My sister and I grew up in chenille robes. Mama called them housecoats, and we used them as such. The heavy flamingo pink chenille covered us from chin to ankles and was as warm as our winter coats. We jumped out of bed in a cold bedroom, slipped those heavy robes over our homemade flannel pajamas and dashed for the fireplace in the living room.
Even though we still like them, they are hard to find today. When a few years ago they appeared in a catalog in my mailbox, I immediately ordered two blue ones - one for Sarah Nell and one for me. We’ve been snuggling into them on the coldest winter mornings for three years now. Recently I was surprised to receive a letter from the mail order company I’d bought them from.
Curious, I ripped the envelope open and read: “The chenille robes you ordered from our company are being voluntarily recalled because the fabric does not meet government regulations for safety. Please return the products to the address below and we will refund the full purchase price plus shipping.”
I called Sarah Nell and laughing, we agreed we’d take our chances with our dangerous robes. If we had managed to avoid burning up during all the years of our childhoods, we thought we could probably manage now, especially since neither of us has an open fireplace anymore. Big Brother is taking care of us, whether we...
