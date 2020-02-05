GARY H. WILLIAMS

Kelly Turner
Wednesday, February 5. 2020
Gary H. Williams, 64, of Baxley passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah.
 
Mr. Williams was born August 17, 1955 in Bacon County to the late Wade Archie Williams and the late Gertie Lee Spell Williams.  He was a retired Operating Engineer with Local 474.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Williams was preceded in death by a son, Garrett Williams and brothers, Jerry Williams and James Edward Williams.
 
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Ashley and Allen Crawford of Hazlehurst; a sister and brother-in-law, Glenda and Charles Anderson of Baxley; sister-in-law, Nancy Williams of Baxley; Two grandchildren, Hudson Crawford and Harper Crawford both of Hazlehurst.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. David Deen officiating.
 
Interment followed in Omega Cemetery.
 
Active Pallbearers were Ryan Williams, Jeffery Crawford, Mike Rentz, William Spell and Randy Spell.
 
Honorary Pallbearers were the Operating Engineers Local 474 and all friends in attendance.

Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
