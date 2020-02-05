Patricia Ann Morris Craven, 79, died Friday, January 31, 2020 at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah.
Mrs. Craven was born August 28, 1940 in Appling County to the late William Henry “Bill” Morris and the late Louise Smith Morris. She was a member of Satilla Baptist Church. Mrs. Craven was a crop insurance supervisor and was the owner of Sweet Magic Bakery and Sweet Magic Real Estate.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Chaudowin Morris.
Survivors include her husband of 59 years, E. H. “Hoppy” Craven of Baxley; sons and daughters-in-law, Jeffrey and Cathy Craven of Monroe and Rick and Amy Craven of Cumming; grandchildren, Patricia Ann Craven and Jeffrey Hobson Craven, Jr. both of Monroe, Reagan Louise Craven and Brooklyn Kennedy Craven both of Cumming, and Chris Eason of Baxley; sisters and brothers-in-law Beverly and Jerry Shumans of Baxley and Wanda and Max Sellers of Dawson; and sister-in-law Carolyn Morris of Baxley.
Funeral Services were held Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Scottie Pitts and Rev. Calvin Morris officiating.
Interment followed in Deen Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Henry Morris, Art Shumans, Keith Morris, Kyle Morris, David Upchurch, and Jeffrey Craven, Jr.
Honorary pallbearers were all friends in attendance of the funeral service.
Musical selections were rendered by David Williams.
Memorial contributions may be made to Satilla Baptist Church Building Fund (c/o Erica Courson 870 Lynch Road Baxley, Georgia 31513).
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
