On January 23, 2020 God spoke to M. P. Mathews, Jr. and said “You fought the good fight; your work on earth is done.”
M.P. Mathews, Jr. was born on October 10, 1947 in Lincolnton to the late M. P. Mathews, Sr. and Lucille Hearst. He was the youngest of six siblings. He attended and was educated at Appling County Consolidated Public School. He joined Rachel Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Dr. Kendall Bennamon.
M. P. was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Kate Robbinson, Robert Willie Cullars, and Martha Sailem; grandson, Marquis Mathews; brothers-in-law, Jesse Sailem and Charles T. Brown.
He leaves to cherish his memories his daughter, Sharon Mathews of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; three grandsons, Jarvis Mathews, Justin Mathews, and Eric Frazier, Jr., all of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; thirteen great-grandchildren; two siblings, Geneva Ryals and Gus Ryals, both of Baxley; two special great-grandchildren, Poca “Pork Chop” and Sassy “Steak”; two favorite nephews, Tracy Sailem and Cedric Sailem; very special friend, Betty Roberson. He also leaves to cherish his memory a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral Services were held at Rachel Missionary Baptist Church on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Kentaiwon Durham presiding and Dr. Kendall Bennamon officiating. Interment followed at Rachel Baptist Church Cemetery.
Active Pallbearers were Tracy Sailem Sr., David Sailem, Jesse Sailem, Roy Sailem, and Cedric Sailem.
Musical selections were rendered by Mrs. Alberta Ryals, Mrs. Gwendolyn Ryals, and Reverend Kentaiwon Durham.
Professional Services were entrusted to C M. Brown Funeral Home.
