Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the death of Mr. Lonnie Julian Gibbs, 75, who passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Memorial Health University in Savannah. He was a lifelong resident of Surrency and a lifetime logger currently employed with Freddie Murray and previously with J.W. Murray. Mr. Lonnie was a loving and devoted father a granddaddy to some and daddy to all.
He was preceded in death by his wife of forty-nine years, Mary “Lucy” Gibbs; step-granddaughter, Tiffany Smiarowski and parents, Marvin and Mary Strickland Gibbs.
Surviving is his loving companion, Mary Sue Gibbs of Surrency; son, Travis and wife Janifer Gibbs of Baxley; daughter, Vicky and husband Scott Smiarowski of Sebastian, FL; grandchildren, Maisley Wildes, Trevor Gibbs, Jacilynn Gibbs, Jami Gibbs, Brody Wright, Joshua Gibbs and Aushalina Keeler; step grandchildren, Dustin Smiarowski, Ashley Smiarowski, Christina Royal, Waymon Royal, Jaide Patterson, Cage Robinson, Quin Robinson, JT Gibbs, Brilee Gibbs and Lia Senters; six great grandchildren; sister, Joan Higgins and Harry Griffin of Baxley; brothers, Ernest Gibbs of Surrency and Emmett and wife Patia Gibbs of Surrency; step sister, Freda and husband Joe Devereaux of Surrency; step brothers, Calvin Gibbs of Baxley, George W. and wife Marie Gibbs of Plant City, FL, Jimmy Gibbs of Baxley and Dean and wife Betty Jo Gibbs of Baxley.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. from the chapel of Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory with the Reverend Nathan Dyal officiating.
Interment followed in the Surrency City Cemetery.
Visitation was held Tuesday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Pallbearers were Craig Gibbs, Brandon Murray, Deen Lane, Shawn Tillman, Greg Tillman, Joe Pierce Jr. and Ken Hayes.
Honorary Pallbearers were J.W. and Merle Murray, Jerome Murray, Freddie Murray and Cheryl Tillman.
The family assembled at the home of Mr. Lonnie Gibbs at 340 DM Tillman Road in Surrency.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mr. Lonnie Julian Gibbs.
