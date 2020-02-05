By Mary Ann Ellis
Three candidates, Leslie Burch, Benny Deloach and Mike Shumans, are running for Chairman of the Appling County Commissioners to fill the remainder of Lewis Parker’s term. A special election will be held on March 24. The last day to register to vote in this election is February 24. The three candidates answered two questions: what exactly is the job of the Chairman and why are you the best man for the job? Their responses follow.
Leslie Burch
The chairman is the presiding officer of the Appling County Commissioners. I’m the best man for the job because I intend to be the best-informed representative that I can be. I want to be able to speak...
Meet the candidates
