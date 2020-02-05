By Jamie Gardner
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp made a quick stop in Baxley Friday morning at the Sleep Inn Hotel’s conference/meeting area. Governor Kemp was welcomed by a diverse group of individuals, including business leaders, elected officials and Appling County students.
The governor expressed that he enjoys visiting Baxley/Appling County and rural parts of the state to hear from and speak with constituents. Kemp stated that he and his team are working hard on economic development for rural Georgia. He talked about the creation of rural strike team to assist rural communities with industry development.
Governor Kemp also talked about health care. He said the state is working to create more competition with health care insurance coverage and reported that the state has passed over 20 health care bills this past year. The governor expressed his frustration with Washington with regard to health care. Kemp reported that the state is also dedicating money toward trying to get more rural doctors by offering tuition forgiveness if the doctors commit to practice in a rural setting for a certain period of time.
Following up a campaign promise, Kemp stated that he is still working with the legislature to get teachers...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Governor Kemp makes quick stop in Baxley
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)