LEGALS FOR 1-29-2020

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF James Henry Gibbs, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2019-24
NOTICE
(For Discharge Solely from Office)
IN RE: Petition for Discharge of Personal Representative
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the Petition for Discharge of Personal Representative, in this Court on or before February 10, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds for any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
DIANE HALLMAN, Judge
Probate Court
36 South Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
1/29
Notice is given that Articles of Incorporation which will incorporate CONCRETE 2020 INC. will be delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code. (O.C.G.A. §14-2-201.1). The initial registered office of the corporation will be located at 40 Walton Street, and its initial registered agent at such address is Ricky Cleland.
J. Alexander Johnson
JohnsonFloyd, LLP
132 West Parker Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
(912) 367-9000
1/29 & 2/5
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF HARDEE ALAN AVERETTE, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2019-132
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
Christi Starling has petitioned for Christi Starling to be appointed Administrator of the estate of Hardee Alan Averette, deceased, of Appling County, Georgia. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. §53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before February 3, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds for any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
DIANE HALLMAN, Judge
Probate Court of Appling County
South Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
J. Alexander Johnson
JohnsonFloyd LLP
132 West Parker Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-9000
JANUARY 8, 15, 22 & 29
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF DENNIS J. NORRIS, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2020-1
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
James J. Norris has petitioned for James J. Norris to be appointed Administrator of the estate of Dennis J. Norris, deceased, of Appling County, Georgia. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. §53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before February 3, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds for any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
DIANE HALLMAN, Judge
Probate Court of Appling County
36 South Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
J. Alexander Johnson
JohnsonFloyd LLP
132 West Parker Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-9000
JANUARY 8, 15, 22 & 29
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY
By virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Security Deed from WILLENE B FERGUSON to ONE REVERSE MORTGAGE LLC, dated August 24, 2010, recorded September 17, 2010, in Deed Book 471, Page 152-162 , Appling County, Georgia Records, said Security Deed having been given to secure a Note of even date in the original principal amount of One Hundred Fifty-Nine Thousand and 00/100 dollars ($159,000.00), with interest thereon as provided for therein, said Security Deed having been last sold, assigned and transferred to Kondaur Capital Corporation, not in its individual capacity but solely in its capacity as Separate Trustee of Matawin Ventures Trust Series 2019-3, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the Appling County Courthouse, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in February, 2020, all property described in said Security Deed including but not limited to the following described property:
LAND SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF APPLING IN THE STATE OF GA ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN ORIGINAL LAND LOT NO. 531 SECOND LAND DISTRICT, APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONSISTING OF 2.28 ACRES AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED ON A PLAT PREPARED BY STATEWIDE SURVEYING DATED MARCH 22 1995 AND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 13, PAGE 458, IN OFFICE OF CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT, APPLING COUNTY GEORGIA. SAID PLAT BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN BY REFERENCE AS A PAIR OF THIS DESCRIPTION
Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 1846 ASBURY CHURCH RD, BAXLEY, GA 31513.
The indebtedness secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of default under the terms of said Security Deed. The indebtedness remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, all expenses of the sale, including attorneys’ fees (notice to collect same having been given) and all other payments provided for under the terms of the Security Deed.
Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The sale will also be subject to the following items which may affect the title: any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable); the right of redemption of any taxing authority; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or by an inspection of the property; all zoning ordinances; assessments; liens; encumbrances; restrictions; covenants, and any other matters of record superior to said Security Deed.
To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the owner and party in possession of the property is WILLENE B FERGUSON, ESTATE AND/OR HEIRS-AT-LAW OF WILLENE B FERGUSON , or tenants(s).
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed.
Please note that, pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2, you are not entitled by law to an amendment or modification of the terms of your loan. The entity having full authority to negotiate, amend or modify all terms of the loan (although not required by law to do so) is: Kondaur Capital Corp., Loss Mitigation Dept., 333 South Anita Drive, Suite 400, Orange, CA 92868, Telephone Number: 888-566-3287.
KONDAUR CAPITAL CORPORATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY IN ITS CAPACITY AS SEPARATE TRUSTEE OF MATAWIN VENTURES TRUST SERIES 2019-3
as Attorney in Fact for
WILLENE B FERGUSON
THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Attorney Contact: Rubin Lublin, LLC, 3145 Avalon Ridge Place, Suite 100, Peachtree Corners, GA 30071
Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992 Case No. KCP-19-05933-2
Ad Run Dates 01/08/2020, 01/15/2020, 01/22/2020, 01/29/2020
rlselaw.com/property-listing
NOTICE
GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY
All creditors of the estate of FRANCES E. LEWIS, deceased, late of Appling County are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to us.
January 13, 2020
EILEEN L. LEWIS, Administrator of the Estate
of FRANCES E. STONE, deceased
1912 Blackshear Highway
Baxley, GA 31513
Wm. Terry Turner
P.O. Box 328
Baxley, GA 31515
912-367-0311
terryturnerlaw@gmail.com
1/22 - 2/12
The City of Odum will take bids on the following Job. Demo and rebuild Pavilion at Odum Recreation Center:
Bids to be received at Odum City Hall by 5 p.m. on February 4th, 2020. Any bids after this date/time will not be considered. City of Odum reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
Job must be completed with-in 30 days after bid is awarded.
Complete Specifications for the bid may be obtained from Odum City Hall or by e-mail request at cityofodum@windstream.net
1/22 & 1/29
NOTICE
GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY
All creditors of the estate of RICHARD L. ROGERS, deceased, late of Appling County are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to us.
January 13, 2020
BERNICE M. ROGERS, Administrator of the Estate
of RICHARD L. ROGERS, deceased
11994 Fairway Overlook
Fayetteville, GA 30215
Wm. Terry Turner
P.O. Box 328
Baxley, GA 31515
912-367-0311
terryturnerlaw@gmail.com
1/29 - 2/12
Notice is hereby given that Bay Street Storage will hold a public auction pursuant to the Georgia Self Storage Facility Act, Georgia code Section 10-4-210 to 10-4-21 on Monday February, 3rd, 2020 @ 9:00am at the Bay Street Storage facility located at 419 Bay Street, Baxley,
Unit # 22 contents belonging to William Kelly. MISC ITEMS
Unit # 54 contents belonging to Melissa Archambeau. MISC ITEMS
Unit # 56 contents belonging to Elton Deal. MISC ITEMS
Unit # 70 contents belonging to Tana Roberson. MISC ITEMS
Unit # 133 contents belonging to David Robinson. MISC ITEMS
Unit # 144 contents belonging to Hank Hand. MISC ITEMS
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
LUCILLE DASHER,
Plaintiff
v.
HENRY LEE DASHER,
Defendant
CAFN 19-10-288C
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
It appearing that the above-named Defendant on whom service is to be made in this case, whose last known address is 179 West Allen Street, Baxley, Georgia, after due diligence cannot be found within the state or conceals himself to avoid service of the summons and if further appearing by affidavit that a claim exists against the Defendant in respect to whom service is to be made, and that he is a necessary or proper party to the action.
IT IS HEREBY ORDERED, CONSIDERED, and DECREED, that service be made by publication as provided by law.
This 26th Day of November, 2019.
E. M. Wilkes
Judge, Superior Court
Appling County, Georgia.
1/29 - 2/19
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF GRAYSON ANTHONY THORNTON
MINOR
ESTATE NO. 2020-02
NOTICE
Date of mailing, if any. Date of second publication, if any February 5, 2020.
TO: whom it may concern
You are hereby notified that Clarence A. & Francine Thornton has filed a Petition seeking to be appointed temporary guardian(s) of the above-named Minor. All objections to the Petition to the appointment of a temporary guardian or the appointment of the Petitioner(s) as temporary guardian(s), must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and be filed with this Court no later than fourteen (14) days after this notice is mailed, or ten (10) days after this notice is personally served upon you, or ten (10) days after the second publication of this notice if you are served by publication. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or Georgia probate court clerk and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees.
NOTE: If a natural guardian files a timely objection to the creation of the temporary guardianship, the Petition will be dismissed. If a natural guardian files an objection to the appointment of the Petitioner(s) as guardian(s), or if a parent who is not a natural guardian files an objection to the Petition, a hearing on the matter shall be scheduled at a later date. If no objection is filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S. Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
1/29 & 2/5
