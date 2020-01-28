Dear Liz,
I’ve been listening to you campaign for the presidency of these United States of America for quite some time now, and I’d like to point out a few notions that have been niggling at the back of my mind. I’m totally qualified to advise you, and I know you’ll agree because you and I are practically the same age and we are both women. You obviously esteem our gender far above the other one. (Please notice that I said one other gender.) If we look closely, we might find a few things we have in common.
We’ve both taught in public classrooms, I for thirty-four years. I’ve also taught in college classes as adjunct faculty - still do, as a matter of fact. I guess that ends our professional similarities though because I was never dismissed for being pregnant, though I did work during two pregnancies. It’s probably because we Georgians are so open-minded that I was able to finish my chosen career. I continued teaching while you moved to a college classroom and on to politics. Thank God, I didn’t have to go into politics; I know I would not have succeeded there. You see, I cannot bear the idea of abortion. It grinds on my very soul. I cringe when I hear you approve it as a woman’s right. What about the rights of the child? Does it have any? In this year 2020, so many forms of birth control...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
An open letter to Liz Warren
