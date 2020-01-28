Government of, by and for the people

“It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us—that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion—that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain—that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom—and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.” –Portion of Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address
How often do our current elected officials forget that our government should be of, by and for the people? Take one look at the current U.S. Congress and it will not take you long to answer that question. Congress is an example of elected officials working for themselves and their own personal interests instead of working for the people.
In my opinion, there are also some state and local elected and appointed officials who need to remember whom they work for as well. When items of public interest or business are conducted in secret and behind closed doors, there is a tendency for mistrust to enter into the minds of the people officials work for.
Following a meeting last week, I was asked a number of questions by citizens about the way decisions have been made recently by the Appling County Board of Commissioners. One question revolved around what was believed the creation of a new position for a public works director for the county. The commissioners had not announced or approved the opening of the position in a public meeting prior to advertising for the position. I asked County Manager Lee Lewis about this position and Lewis explained that this is not considered a new position. Instead, he stated that this position was never filled after the last person (Tommy Davis) who held it resigned. Another person, Hayden Rozier, assumed the responsibilities of the position after Davis resigned. Therefore the county believes that it did not have to approve...
