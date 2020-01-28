Mrs. Willie Mae Reynolds was born to the parentage of the late George Henry Reynolds and Maggie Reynolds on October 7, 1925 in Wheeler County, Georgia. She departed this earth to rest from all her labor on January 19, 2020.
Mrs. Reynolds leaves to cherish her memories her sister, Elphia Mae Hargrove (Ernest) of Fort Myers, Florida; brothers, Robert Lawson of Fort Myers, Florida and Joe Lawson of Baxley; sister-in-law, Daisy Bell Reynolds of Baxley. She also leaves precious memories with her host of nieces, nephews, close relatives, and friends.
Funeral services were held at St. John Church of God in Christ on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with the Rev. Minister Untron Solomon presiding and Superintendent James C. Futch officiating. The interment followed at Old Field Memorial Gardens.
Active pallbearers were family and friends.
Musical selections were rendered by the choir.
Professional services were entrusted to C.M. Brown Funeral Home.
WILLIE MAE REYNOLDS
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)