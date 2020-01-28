William Curtis “Billy” Bullard, 86, of Baxley, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 in The Pavilion.
Mr. Bullard was born August 4, 1933 in Ware County to the late William Curtis Bullard, Sr. and the late Lois Johnson Bullard. He was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church and was a veteran of the United States Army. Mr. Bullard was the owner and operator of Utopia Dry Cleaners.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Margaret Reese Bullard of Baxley; daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Michael Aldridge of St. Augustine, FL; son, Robby Bullard of Baxley; two grandsons, Nathan Aldridge of Alpharetta and Jonathan Bullard of Baxley.
Funeral services were held Friday, January 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Woodlawn Baptist Church with the Rev. Tommy Daniels and Rev. William L. Bullard officiating.
Interment followed in Omega Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Bobby Bryan, Danny Jones, Terry Reese, Al Meadows, Chuck Martin and Brian Medders.
Honorary pallbearers were Dr. Errol G. Graham and the staff of the Pavilion as well as members of Woodlawn Baptist Church.
Musical selections were rendered by Woodlawn Baptist Church Choir.
Remembrances may be made to Woodlawn Baptist Church Building Fund P.O. Box 206, Baxley, Georgia 31515.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
WILLIAM CURTIS “BILLY” BULLARD
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)