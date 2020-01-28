HARDEE ALAN “AL” AVERETTE, SR.

Hardee Alan ”Al” Averette, Sr. was born June 22, 1944 and died December 22, 2019. A memorial service will be held on February 1, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church on City Circle Road. A reception will be held in the church social hall.

Family and friends are invited. The Reverent Father Steve Larsen will officiate. Mr. Averette was born in Durham, North Carolina to the late Hardee Alvis Averette and Elvera James Averette-Blythe. He was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Episcopal Church. He was a retired tobacconist in the warehouse business, math teacher, and landscape architect. Al was educated in North Carolina and even in Baxley for a couple of years. He attended the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill and finished his BS degree at Barton College, the former Atlantic Chritian College in Wilson, North Carolina. He later attended Georgia Southern College in Statesboro and the University of Georgia extension. In later years he owned a motel in North Carolina, was a restaurant manager and owner of an antique store until his poor health caused him to retire.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, Hardee Alan Averette, Jr. Survivors include daughter Christi Starling Averette, sister Nan Averette Youmans, niece Terrylynn Youmans-Cotton and nephew Charles P. Youmans, Jr. and friends Vivian Branch Rowland and her son Lindy and his Godson Campbell Singer.

The family asks that you make donation to St. Thomas Aquinas Episcopal Church in care of Rafael Nail, church treasurer, at 117 Anthony Street, Baxley GA 31513.

The ashes will be scattered at a later date.
