In May 1998 nearly 8,800 people attended the Rick Gage Crusade held at Jimmy Swain Stadium in Baxley. The crusade resulted in 838 decisions for Christ and 392 people received salvation.
Last week volunteers gathered at a restaurant in Appling County to meet with Rick Gage to begin planning a second crusade - GO TELL Crusade with Rick Gage. The 2020 event will be held October 18-21 at the same location it was held 22 years ago - in Baxley at Jimmy Swain Stadium.
In 1986, Rick Gage walked away from a promising career coaching football at Texas Tech University and surrendered his life to full-time evangelistic ministry. A few years later, he became the founder of GO TELL Crusades, Inc. He has been conducting evangelistic events around the world and has seen tens of thousands make commitments to the Lord Jesus Christ.
Roger Alford of the Associated Press wrote, “Gage fills stadiums just as full as the Rev. Billy Graham did. It’s just that the stadiums are much smaller. The Texas native takes his GO TELL Crusades to the small towns that other preachers might see from the air on their way to big cities. Like Graham, Gage preaches the same Gospel, offers the same invitation to would-be believers, and sees multitudes walk toward the platform to accept Christ.
“This is an opportunity to load up the lost - your friends, your family - and bring them to the football field to hear the Gospel,” Gage told the organizers last week.
Gage also told the group it will take an army of volunteers to help see the crusade come together. He is encouraging churches in the surrounding area to join with him and this movement and support the crusade. There are many ways people can help and get involved. Teams include outreach, prayer, publicity, ushers, youth, finance, hospitality, music and more. Churches or volunteers in Appling, Jeff Davis, Bacon, Montgomery, Toombs, Tattnall, Wayne, Pierce or anywhere across Southeast Georgia are encouraged to contact local organizers Michael Beecher (912-539-9913), Billy Yawn (912-240-0181) or Scotty Orvin (912-278-4196) for more information on volunteering or supporting the crusade.
If you’d like more information about Gage and GO TELL Ministries, visit www.gotellministries.com
. There is also a Facebook page for the local event and it can be found at https://www.facebook.com/gotellcrusadebaxley2020
.
“If you can’t volunteer to help with the crusade, there is one thing you can do for the crusade…pray for it,” added Gage.