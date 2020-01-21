Please excuse me this week as I unleash a little steam and add a pinch of sarcasm.
My family’s health insurance is going through the roof once again. We expect to pay nearly $2,000.00 per month for health insurance this year. Again, I feel that the biggest lie ever perpetrated on the American public was “If you like your health insurance, you can keep your health insurance.” - President Barack Obama.
Prior to ObamaCare my family paid around $600.00 per month and had great coverage. Now I guess we are helping pay for everyone’s health insurance. Maybe that was the plan all along and most were dumb enough to fall for it.
However, (here comes the sarcasm) I’ve finally found a solution to this problem for my family. I now want to identify as a 70-year-old. This way I can have access to Medicare and will no longer have need for health insurance. Right? I mean why can’t I do this? Everybody else can identify as whatever they’d like these days; I should be able to do the same? While we are at it, can I also identify as entitled and have everything handed to me on a silver platter? That too is something many people believe today.
In November 2017, the U.S. Defense Health Agency for the first time approved payment for sex reassignment surgery for an active-duty U.S. military service member. If our military personnel can have their sex/gender changed to identify as something else, surely I can identify as a senior citizen and receive Medicare benefits. I mean, we should just open the floodgates and allow everybody to identify however he’d like, right?
Did you know there are now over 80 types of genders? Gosh, I thought there were only...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Let’s just open the floodgates on society
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)