Back in July of 2019, my grandson Stuart had a minor accident on I-20 in Atlanta in one of my fleet of cars. It seems that a suburban in front of him crammed into a wrecker in front of it. Not having allowed himself enough time to stop, Stuart slid into the middle vehicle - the suburban - and bumped it. His airbags did not deploy, which they are designed to do when hitting a solid, fixed barrier at 8 to 14 mph or higher. This would be equivalent to striking a parked car of similar size at about 16 to 28 mph or higher.
No damage was done to Stuart or his shiny red car except that the Altima’s emblem popped off and the bumper had a tiny scratch. Stuart wasn’t even sore and sustained not so much as a scratch on his body. However, in the state of Georgia, if you hit another vehicle in the rear, you are most likely at fault. Our insurance company took care of the accident and did what good insurance companies do - their jobs. And I paid my insurance premiums on a regular basis, never running late at all. I too was doing my job. And since we thought we were finished with the whole affair, we went about our business.
Months passed by. The hottest of Georgia’s sweltering days disappeared and the leaves fell, signaling the advent of Fall. The Thanksgiving turkey was all eaten, then the Christmas ham and now all the Christmas decorations and signs of the season have been packed away except that one wreath in the dining room that I keep forgetting. Time marched right along.
This week a letter came in the mail to say maybe we were not quite finished with this summer affair after all. It seems the gentleman driver of the suburban...
Insurance scams
