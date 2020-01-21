Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the death of Mr. Edward G. Boatright, 73, who passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Bacon County Hospital. Ed retired from Alcatel Network Systems after forty years in Telecommunications Engineering. During his career he and his family were transferred to many states in America. The last ten years of his professional career, he spent designing microwave networks for cellular services in South America. Ed was well known and admired for his intellect in the telecommunications industry.
Coming back after retirement to home in South Georgia meant so much to him and Betty; family was everything to Ed.
Survivors are his wife of fifty two years, Betty Vaughn Boatright of Baxley; one daughter, April Boatright Cowden and husband Jeff of Jacksonville, FL; one son, Brian Keith Boatright (who preceded him in death); two grandsons, Jay Porter of Jacksonville, FL and Brian Keith Boatright, Jr of Orlando, FL; brothers and sisters in law, Raymond Vaughn (who preceded him in death) and wife Patsy of Orlando, FL, Thurmon Vaughn (who preceded him in death) and wife Ettie Mae of Baxley, Sherwood Vaughn and wife Jane of Augusta, GA, David Vaughn (who preceded him in death) and wife Terrie of Baxley, GA, Roger Vaughn of Baxley, GA, Reba McLeod and husband Howard of Vidalia, GA, Peggy Middleton and husband Carl of Huntsville, AL, Bobbie Johnson and husband Carroll (who preceded him in death) of Augusta, GA, Joyce Stover and husband Dorsey of Baxley, GA, very special niece and nephew, Tammy and Wayne Canady and niece, Cindy Stewart who were by his side always and many other nieces and nephews.
He loved everyone so very much and appreciated the comfort given to him.
The abundance of care given to Ed by physicians and staff is so appreciated. Dr. Asit Jha and his amazing staff. Dr. Clay Carter for his compassion given to Betty cannot be measured. Dr. Kenneth Calamia (Mayo Clinic) and staff was wonderful. Enough cannot be said about the true love and care given to Ed by the staff and nurses with Bacon County Hospital. All of you medical professionals who were there for Ed will never be forgotten. God has a special place in heaven for each of you. We love you all.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 11:00 am from the chapel of Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory with the Reverend Tommy Daniels officiating with eulogies by his wife, Mrs. Betty Boatright and niece, Mrs. Cindy Stewart.
Military Honors were rendered by the United States Marine Corps Honor Guard.
The family received friends thirty minutes prior to services on Tuesday at the chapel of Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory.
Inurnment will be held at the Georgia Veterans Cemetery in Glennville at a later date.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mr. Edward G. Boatright.
EDWARD G. BOATRIGHT
