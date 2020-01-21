Mr. James Charles Johnson, 77, beloved husband of Dianne Miles Johnson, entered into rest on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Jimmy and Dianne met and fell in love at South Georgia College. With great persuasion, Jimmy convinced Dianne to transfer to Athens to finish their educations at The University of Georgia. Jimmy graduated in 1966 with a Bachelor of Business Administration. After graduation, he and Dianne married August 28, 1965 and have been married for 54 years. Settling in Waycross, Jimmy practiced accounting for many businesses including HH Burnett and Patterson Milling Company, as well as managed his own private accounting services. Jimmy was the finance director for Ware County and the Satilla Regional Water and Sewer Authority.
Jimmy and Dianne have been active and dedicated members of Trinity United Methodist Church for many years. He was involved in numerous aspects of the financial and administrative tasks of the church as well as many other roles of service. Jimmy was a faithful and long term member of the Big Brothers Sunday School Class. His faith was of the utmost importance and evident to all who knew him. He was often heard proclaiming, “The Lord will provide.” A good and faithful servant he was indeed. After his faith, Jimmy was best known for his sweet spirit, altruistic attitude, laughter, and humor.
Jimmy’s greatest loves after the Lord were his wife, children, and grandchildren. He undoubtedly was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Jimmy was an avid reader, especially of southern history, poetry, and landmarks. He loved nature, fishing, and all the beautiful wonders of his Maker’s creations. His final and much anticipated trip was to the historical Cades Cove in Tennessee.
Along with his wife, Dianne Miles Johnson, Jimmy is survived by his two sons, Benjamin Charles Johnson and wife Trisha Marsh Johnson of Athens and Patrick Miles Johnson and wife Melanie Jeffries Johnson of Charleston; by his daughter Amy Johnson Strozier and husband Wade Howell Strozier of Augusta; and by his two grandchildren Miles Anderson Johnson and Mae Virginia Johnson. Jimmy was preceded in death by his father Charles Benjamin Johnson and mother Ann Elizabeth Johnson.
Visitation was held from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Trinity United Methodist Church. A service followed at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Mike Myers and Rev. David White officiating. Jimmy was laid to rest at Miles Cemetery on the family farmland in Baxley, at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.
Active pallbearers were Sidney Burden, Doyle Garrett, Michael Harrell, Henry Strickland, Wade Strozier, and Mike Zachary. Honorary pallbearers were the Covenant Sunday School Class and the United Bible Study Small Group.
If so desired, memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 1005 Church Street, Waycross, Georgia 31501, or Waycross House of Hope, 109 Thomas Street, Waycross, Georgia 31501.
Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.
Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
JAMES CHARLES JOHNSON
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)