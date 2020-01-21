Dwight D. Johnson, 71, of Baxley passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah.
Mr. Johnson was born December 20, 1948 in Bacon County to the late Willie Jackson Johnson and the late Inez Maggie Crosby Johnson. He was a mechanic with the Appling County Bus Shop before owning and operating Johnson Transmission. Mr. Johnson was also a farmer and a member of Miles Chapel Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Clayson Everett and Sam Everett.
Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Melinda Johnson of Baxley; daughter, Miranda Lee of Orlando, FL; sons and daughters-in-law Lance and Leanna Johnson, Lane and Jennifer Johnson both of Alma and Brian Johnson of Baxley; sister, Myrtice Rhoden of Missouri; and brothers, Delano (Peggy) Johnson of Baxley and J. W. (Bea) Johnson of Fernandina Beach, FL. Six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services were held Monday, January 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Tommy Rigdon and Rev. Earl Wiggins officiating. Interment followed in Satilla Baptist Church Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Wayne Rigdon, Russell Crosby, Benny Crews, Ed Fannon, Skipper Hutcheson, and Jerone Rigdon.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
DWIGHT D. JOHNSON
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)