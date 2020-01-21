DEFINITION OF SUCCESS: The Peacock Girls

By Mary Ann Ellis
The Peacock girls, Bryce and Malarie, are not twins, but they could pass as such; actually, they are 14 months apart, but many people mistake them for twins. They are talented, smart, and beautiful girls who are also best friends. Malarie left home last fall to attend the College of Coastal Georgia in Brunswick, and Bryce, currently an ACHS senior, will join her in the fall of 2020. The girls have played softball since they were 7-and-8-years old. Their dad, Kevin, played slow-pitch softball after he finished high school. He played baseball and football in high school, so he wanted some sport to play afterwards.
“We actually started with cheerleading,” Bryce laughed, “but we soon discovered that it was not for us. We found our niche in softball when we tried it. We could bond and we both loved it. One year we played on different teams of travel ball. I had stayed down to play with some of the girls my age, but I regretted it. From then on, we played on the same team.”
When Bryce was 7 years old, doctors diagnosed her with t cell lymphoma, which started five years of trips to Savannah for treatments and tests. After a successful surgery and all those trips, they released her with a clean bill of health. She still has a small scar on her neck as a memento of those years.
The sisters started playing travel ball at...
