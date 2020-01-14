Legal Notices for 1-15-2020

Notice of Initiation of the Section 106 Process: Public Participation
CitySwitch proposes the construction of a monopole style telecommunications tower within a 100’ x 100’ lease area at West Park Dr & US Hwy 341, Baxley, Appling County, GA. Project will include ground disturbance. Members of the public interested in submitting comments on the possible effects on historic properties included in or eligible for inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places may send their comments to Andrew Smith, RESCOM Environmental Corp., PO Box 361 Petoskey, MI 49770 or call 260-385-6999.
Notice is hereby given that Bay Street Storage will hold a public auction pursuant to the Georgia Self Storage Facility Act, Georgia code Section 10-4-210 to 10-4-21 on Monday February, 3rd, 2020 @ 9:00am at the Bay Street Storage facility located at 419 Bay Street, Baxley,
Unit # 22 contents belonging to William Kelly. MISC ITEMS
Unit # 54 contents belonging to Melissa Archambeau. MISC ITEMS
Unit # 56 contents belonging to Elton Deal. MISC ITEMS
Unit # 70 contents belonging to Tana Roberson. MISC ITEMS
Unit # 117 contents belonging to Breanna Davis. MISC ITEMS
Unit # 133 contents belonging to David Robinson. MISC ITEMS
Unit # 144 contents belonging to Hank Hand. MISC ITEMS
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEOGIA
Brunswick Judicial Circuit
STATE OF GEORGIA
ex rel
JACKIE L. JOHNSON
DISTRICT ATTORNEY,
BRUNSWICK JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,
Plaintiff,
VS
$1,105.00 IN U.S. CURRENCY, A 2011
FORD F-150 VIN # 1FTFW1C67BFB06198,
White in color
Defendant in rem,
RE PROPERTY OF
CHARLIE FALLUS WILLIAMS AND
SOPHIE ELIZABETH BENNETT,
Purported Owner(s)/Interest Holders
CIVIL ACTION NO: 20-1-6C
NOTICE OF PROCEEDINGS
TO: CHARLIE FALLUS WILLIAMS AND
SOPHIE ELIZABETH BENNETT
AND ANY AND ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIM(S) TO THE
ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY:
PLEASE TAKE NOTE that the above-styled complaint for forfeiture seeking the condemnation of the above-described property was filed in said Court on the 7 day of JANUARY, 2020, and by reason of an order entered by the Court on the 7 day of JANUARY, 2020, you are hereby commanded and required to file with the Clerk of said Court and serve upon Jackie L. Johnson, District Attorney, Brunswick Judicial Circuit, whose address is 37 Tippins Street, Suite C, Baxley, Georgia 31513, an answer to said complaint within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication of this Notice of Proceeding.
TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that at the expiration of thirty (30) days after the last date of publication of this Notice of Proceeding, if no claimant has appeared to defend said complaint, said Court shall order and direct the forfeiture and disposition of said property in such manner as is provided by law.
TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that a hearing in the above-styled case has been set for the 3 day of March, 2020, at 9:30 o’clock A.M. in the Appling County Courthouse in Superior Court for Appling County.
WITNESS the Honorable Stephen G. Scarlett, Anthony L. Harrison, Stephen D. Kelley, Roger Lane, and Robert Guy, Judges of said Court.
This 7 day of JANUARY, 2020.
Marsha Thomas
Clerk of Superior Court
Appling County Georgia
Brunswick Judicial Circuit
Notice is hereby given that UStore ULock Rentals, LLC will hold a public auction pursuant to the Georgia Self Storage Facility Act, Georgia code Section 10-4-210 to 10-4-215 on January 25th 2020 at 10:00 AM at the storage facility located at 371 Luckie Street Baxley, GA 31513.
Unit #161 belonging to April Entrekin, containing: Boxes, Furniture, Dryer
Unit #109 belonging to Charles Pound, containing: Furniture, Microwave, Boxes
Unit #42 belonging to Eddie Jordan, containing: Boxes, Table, Chair, TV
01/08/20 and 01/15/20
Notice is given that Articles of Incorporation which will incorporate AMBALAL INC. will be delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code. (O.C.G.A. §14-2-201.1). The initial registered office of the corporation will be located at 181 West Parker Street, Baxley, Georgia 31513, and its initial registered agent at such address is Jay Kaushikbhai Patel.
J. Alexander Johnson
JohnsonFloyd, LLP
132 West Parker Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
(912) 367-9000
1/15 & 1/22
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
The City of Baxley will hold a Called Meeting on February 4, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 282 E. Parker Street, Baxley, Georgia. The primary purpose of the Called Meeting will be to conduct a Public Hearings, as well as any other business that may come before the Mayor and Council. The Public Hearings will offer opportunities for comments on:
APPLICATION FOR ANNEXATION, filed by Ag South Farm Credit, ACA, located at 2215 Hatch Parkway South, be annexed and establishing a Business Residential (BR-1) Zone in voting district #4
that certain tract or parcel of land lying and being in the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia, containing 3.599 acres, as shown on a survey prepared for AgSouth Farm Credit by M. Jerry Tomberlin, Jr., Georgia Registered Surveyor No. 2942, dated February 13, 2019, recorded in Plat Book 21, page 105, Appling County Records, and being bound Northerly by lands now or formerly of Harold E. Rentz, Jr. and Dana B. Rentz; Easterly by lands now or formerly of Harold E. Rentz, Jr. and Dana B. Rentz; Southerly by right-of-way of Miles Road; and Westerly by the right-of-way of U.S. Hwy No. 1. Said recorded plat is by reference incorporated in this description.
CITY OF BAXLEY
1/15
AT&T Mobility, LLC is proposing to construct a 295-foot overall height self-supporting lattice telecommunications structure off Red Oak Road, Baxley, Appling County, Georgia (N31° 39’ 37.2” W82° 19’ 31.1”). The proposed tower is anticipated to have FAA Style E lighting. AT&T Mobility, LLC invites comments from any interested party on the impact the proposed undertaking may have on any districts, sites, buildings, structures or objects significant in American history, archaeology, engineering, or culture that are listed or determined eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places. Comments pertaining specifically to historic resources may be sent to Environmental Corporation of America, ATTN: Dina Bazzill, 1375 Union Hill Industrial Court, Suite A, Alpharetta, Georgia 30004. Ms. Bazzill can be reached at (770) 667-2040 ext. 111. Comments must be received within 30 days of the date of this notice.
In addition, any interested party may also request further environmental review of the proposed action under the FCC’s National Environmental Policy Act rules, 47 CFR §1.1307, by notifying the FCC of the specific reasons that the action may have a significant impact on the quality of the human environment. This request must only raise environmental concerns and can be filed online using the FCC pleadings system at www.fcc.gov or mailed to FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554 within 30 days of the date that notice of this proposed action is published on the FCC’s website. Refer to File No. A1151219 when submitting the request and to view the specific information about the proposed action. V3087 KLD
1/15
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF Adrian M. Davis, Kyle L. Davis, and Jordyn Lowe,
MINOR
ESTATE NO. 2019-131
NOTICE
Date of mailing, if any. Date of second publication, if any 01/15/2020.
TO: Aaron Leroy Davis
You are hereby notified that Dianna Lynn Lowe has filed a Petition seeking to be appointed temporary guardian(s) of the above-named Minor. All objections to the Petition to the appointment of a temporary guardian or the appointment of the Petitioner(s) as temporary guardian(s), must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and be filed with this Court no later than fourteen (14) days after this notice is mailed, or ten (10) days after this notice is personally served upon you, or ten (10) days after the second publication of this notice if you are served by publication. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or Georgia probate court clerk and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees.
NOTE: If a natural guardian files a timely objection to the creation of the temporary guardianship, the Petition will be dismissed. If a natural guardian files an objection to the appointment of the Petitioner(s) as guardian(s), or if a parent who is not a natural guardian files an objection to the Petition, a hearing on the matter shall be scheduled at a later date. If no objection is filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S. Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
1/8 & 1/15
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF ESCO HALL JR., DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2019-131
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: Ora Jene Solomon Hall has petitioned for Ora Jene Solomon Hall and Regina Hall Summerour to be appointed Administrators of the estate of Esco Hall Jr., deceased, of Appling County, Georgia. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. §53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before January 27, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds for any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
DIANE HALLMAN, Judge
Probate Court of Appling County
36 South Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
J. Alexander Johnson
JohnsonFloyd LLP
132 West Parker Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-9000
1/1, 1/ 8, 1/15 & 1/22
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF HARDEE ALAN AVERETTE, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2019-132
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
Christi Starling has petitioned for Christi Starling to be appointed Administrator of the estate of Hardee Alan Averette, deceased, of Appling County, Georgia. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. §53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before February 3, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds for any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
DIANE HALLMAN, Judge
Probate Court of Appling County
South Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
J. Alexander Johnson
JohnsonFloyd LLP
132 West Parker Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-9000
JANUARY 8, 15, 22 & 29
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF DENNIS J. NORRIS, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2020-1
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
James J. Norris has petitioned for James J. Norris to be appointed Administrator of the estate of Dennis J. Norris, deceased, of Appling County, Georgia. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. §53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before February 3, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds for any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
DIANE HALLMAN, Judge
Probate Court of Appling County
36 South Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
J. Alexander Johnson
JohnsonFloyd LLP
132 West Parker Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-9000
JANUARY 8, 15, 22 & 29
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY
By virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Security Deed from WILLENE B FERGUSON to ONE REVERSE MORTGAGE LLC, dated August 24, 2010, recorded September 17, 2010, in Deed Book 471, Page 152-162 , Appling County, Georgia Records, said Security Deed having been given to secure a Note of even date in the original principal amount of One Hundred Fifty-Nine Thousand and 00/100 dollars ($159,000.00), with interest thereon as provided for therein, said Security Deed having been last sold, assigned and transferred to Kondaur Capital Corporation, not in its individual capacity but solely in its capacity as Separate Trustee of Matawin Ventures Trust Series 2019-3, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the Appling County Courthouse, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in February, 2020, all property described in said Security Deed including but not limited to the following described property:
LAND SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF APPLING IN THE STATE OF GA ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN ORIGINAL LAND LOT NO. 531 SECOND LAND DISTRICT, APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONSISTING OF 2.28 ACRES AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED ON A PLAT PREPARED BY STATEWIDE SURVEYING DATED MARCH 22 1995 AND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 13, PAGE 458, IN OFFICE OF CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT, APPLING COUNTY GEORGIA. SAID PLAT BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN BY REFERENCE AS A PAIR OF THIS DESCRIPTION
Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 1846 ASBURY CHURCH RD, BAXLEY, GA 31513.
The indebtedness secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of default under the terms of said Security Deed. The indebtedness remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, all expenses of the sale, including attorneys’ fees (notice to collect same having been given) and all other payments provided for under the terms of the Security Deed.
Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The sale will also be subject to the following items which may affect the title: any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable); the right of redemption of any taxing authority; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or by an inspection of the property; all zoning ordinances; assessments; liens; encumbrances; restrictions; covenants, and any other matters of record superior to said Security Deed.
To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the owner and party in possession of the property is WILLENE B FERGUSON, ESTATE AND/OR HEIRS-AT-LAW OF WILLENE B FERGUSON , or tenants(s).
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed.
Please note that, pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2, you are not entitled by law to an amendment or modification of the terms of your loan. The entity having full authority to negotiate, amend or modify all terms of the loan (although not required by law to do so) is: Kondaur Capital Corp., Loss Mitigation Dept., 333 South Anita Drive, Suite 400, Orange, CA 92868, Telephone Number: 888-566-3287.
KONDAUR CAPITAL CORPORATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY IN ITS CAPACITY AS SEPARATE TRUSTEE OF MATAWIN VENTURES TRUST SERIES 2019-3
as Attorney in Fact for
WILLENE B FERGUSON
THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Attorney Contact: Rubin Lublin, LLC, 3145 Avalon Ridge Place, Suite 100, Peachtree Corners, GA 30071
Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992 Case No. KCP-19-05933-2
Ad Run Dates 01/08/2020, 01/15/2020, 01/22/2020, 01/29/2020
rlselaw.com/property-listing
