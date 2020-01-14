The saga of the Rambler

Years ago, I had two dear lady friends in Hazlehurst. We visited often and enjoyed each other’s company. One of them was a former teacher of mine; the other, her mother. I came to know the mother through the daughter and through circumstances. One sad day the daughter, who had just visited her cardiologist in Macon, keeled over from a heart attack and died on the sidewalk. The shock almost killed me, and the mother was practically non-functional after losing her only child. She moved about the house and occasionally the town like a silent ghost. I worried about her constantly and took care of her affairs as much as possible. I wrote the checks to pay her bills and mailed them for her. Nobody paid by computer back in the 80s of course. Sometimes I went grocery shopping for her. I guess I was trying to fill in for her daughter. Whatever the reason, we became very close.
In time, she started to function again, albeit slowly. I still helped her with checks and the business aspects of her life that her daughter had taken care of before, but she again assumed the grocery shopping and the day-to-day affairs. One day she said to me, “I’m going to sell one of the cars. Since I can’t bear to sell Valerie’s, I’ll sell my Rambler. Do you know anyone who might want to buy it?”
“Yes, ma’am,” I replied. “Larry has admired that car ever since he saw it the first time. He’d love to have it if we can afford it.”
“Since it’s y’all, I’ll let you have it for $500,” she said.
Now this car was old but well-maintained—a good solid car. The next day we were the proud owners of a red and white Rambler. Larry was beside himself with joy; he sang all the way home with all the windows open.
Mrs. Smith was respected in Hazlehurst, but people were wary of her. She was the kind of person who valued highly any...
