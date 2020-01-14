Devon Turner, 21, of Baxley, died Thursday, January 9, 2020 of injuries sustained in a home accident.
The Wayne County native was a Baptist and 2017 Appling County High School Graduate. Devon was employed by Woody Folsom Farms and enjoyed farming, rodeoing, hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. He was predeceased by his dad, Robert Lewis Summerlin and grandfather, Wayne White.
Survivors are his son, Gavin Eli Turner and fiance, Shae Dyal, both of Baxley; mother, Tonya Turner of Baxley; adopted father, Brian Turner of Mershon, maternal grandparents, Kathy Stone of Baxley; paternal grandparents, Craig and Brenda Turner of Blackshear; sister, Danielle Turner of Baxley; brother, Jamie (Candy) Summerlin of Odum and other extended relatives.
Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Rinehart and Sons Chapel with the Rev. R.B. Gaskins and Bro. Donnie Mullis officiating. Interment followed in the Odum City Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Joe Eason, Dylan Mercer, Tommy Slack, Cody Nettles, Laramie Nettles, Micah Avera, Alex Williams and Frank Stokes.
Honorary pallbearers were employees of Woody Folsom Farms, Williams Brothers Trucking, the Racketown Mustangs and South Georgia Mounted Search and Rescue.
Visitation was held one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home of Jesup was in charge of arrangements.
