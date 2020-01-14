SHARON KAY FOSTER

Sharon Kay Foster, 52, of Baxley, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020 at her residence.

Mrs. Foster was born February 2, 1967 and was a lifelong resident of Appling County. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene “Buddy” Foster, her mother, Cheryl Godfrey Miles and her sister Debbie Harrell. She was employed by Miles Tractor Company.

Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Diane and Cole Yawn of Hazlehurst and Amanda and Ryan Quinn of Baxley; father, Phillip R. Miles of Baxley; grandchildren, Rylie Quinn and Ragin Quinn, both of Baxley, and Abram Yawn, of Hazlehurst; aunt and uncle, Frank and Loretta Miles of Baxley; a niece, a nephew and several cousins also survive.

A memorial service was held Sunday, January 12 at 4:00 p.m. at Swain Funeral Home. The Rev. Joey Andrews officiated. Musical selections were rendered by Benji Taylor.

Honorary pallbearers were employees and customers of Miles Tractor Company, Ryan Williams, Gary Williams and Bryan Shipes.

Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
