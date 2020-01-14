Adrian Boyd Arnaud, 55, of Baxley, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020 at his residence under the care of Georgia Hospice Care.
Mr. Arnaud was born October 25, 1964 in Jacksonville, Florida to the late Adrian Warren Arnaud and the late Avy May Harrell Andrews.
He was employed by Daybreak Industrial and was preceded in death by a sister, Tammy Gillyard.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Adrian Chris and Jenica Arnaud of Baxley; sister and brother-in-law, Lynette & John Foss of Jacksonville, FL and Charlien Faulk of Baxley; brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Brandy Latimer of Douglas. Two grandchildren, Hansen Arnaud and Dagan Arnaud and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Tommy Daniels and Rev. Earl Wiggins officiating.
Interment followed in Corinth Cemetery.
Active Pallbearers were Pete Carter, Johnny Foss, Jr., Larry Kirkland, Greg Batten, Dawson Herrington and Glynn Kirkland.
Honorary Pallbearers were Alan and Angie Anderson, Short and Debbie White, Noah and Ann Miller and Maxwell and Kim Leggett.
Musical selections were rendered by Rev. Lamar Lee and Rev. Javan Anderson.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
ADRIAN BOYD ARNAUD
