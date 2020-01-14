ADRIAN BOYD ARNAUD

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Obituaries
Tuesday, January 14. 2020
Comments (0)
Adrian Boyd Arnaud, 55, of Baxley, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020 at his residence under the care of Georgia Hospice Care.

Mr. Arnaud was born October 25, 1964 in Jacksonville, Florida to the late Adrian Warren Arnaud and the late Avy May Harrell Andrews. 

He was employed by Daybreak Industrial and was preceded in death by a sister, Tammy Gillyard.

Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Adrian Chris and Jenica Arnaud of Baxley; sister and brother-in-law, Lynette & John Foss of Jacksonville, FL and Charlien Faulk of Baxley; brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Brandy Latimer of Douglas. Two grandchildren, Hansen Arnaud and Dagan Arnaud and several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services were held Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Tommy Daniels and Rev. Earl Wiggins officiating.

Interment followed in Corinth Cemetery.

Active Pallbearers were Pete Carter, Johnny Foss, Jr., Larry Kirkland, Greg Batten, Dawson Herrington and Glynn Kirkland.

Honorary Pallbearers were Alan and Angie Anderson, Short and Debbie White, Noah and Ann Miller and Maxwell and Kim Leggett.

Musical selections were rendered by Rev. Lamar Lee and Rev. Javan Anderson.

Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner