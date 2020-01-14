County manager and attorney resign

By Jamie Gardner

It was another emotional meeting for the Appling County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, January 7, as long-time County Attorney Bob Highsmith and County Manager Lee Lewis announced their resignations at the end of the meeting. Both men expressed their gratitude to the commissioners and the community for allowing them to serve in these capacities. Below are the letters of resignations from Highsmith and Lewis.

Highsmith resignation letter

Lee Lewis, County Manager
Appling County Board of Commissioners
Dear Lee and Commission Board,
As of January 4, 2020, I am seventy-seven years old. It is time for me to retire. I am...

