MLK Grand Marshal is Minnie A. Barnes

Kelly Turner
Tuesday, January 14. 2020
Mrs. Minnie Alderman Barnes (pictured) is an outstanding lady in Appling County. Mrs. Barnes graduated in 1955 from Baxley Training School as Valedictorian and is a 1959 graduate of Spelman College. She taught elementary school in West Pointe from 1961 to 1963. She then moved to New York City and became a Microbiologist with the New York City Health Department for 33 years. She retired in 1993.

Mrs. Barnes is a member of the Democratic Party, Retired Educators and a Life member of N.A.A.C.P. For over 21 years she has been a sponsor of U.N.C.F. Mrs. Barnes has served on the Appling County School Board for over 10 years as well as a on the Board of Equalization.

Mrs. Barnes is the grandmother of Hope Veronica Hairston, and the god-mother of Kara VonBlasingame and Darien Douglas. She is a member of...

To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
