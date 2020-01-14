Anna and her llamas

By Mary Ann Ellis

When 15-year-old Anna Williams, daughter of Jerry and Stephanie Williams and sophomore at Appling County High School, was much younger, her brother Alex went to Puerto Rico with 4-H and met a girl whose sister lived in Athens and had llamas. Back in the states, he met the sister, Hunter Snow, and all the llamas; he told her his own sister would probably enjoy showing llamas. Later, Alex took Anna up to meet the animals. For a while, she showed Hunter’s llamas, but Hunter later gave her two to get her started. After that, the Williamses bought more.

Stephanie said, “Once you get to know llamas, it becomes a love affair. It sure has for us.”

The Williamses had horses before llamas, and Anna has 2 miniature ones now, but horses and llamas differ significantly; Anna had much to learn. She discovered llama stomachs...

To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
