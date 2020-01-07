He sat on the front steps when I opened the door that Monday morning and looked up at me with lively dark eyes. His black coat and eyes shone in the morning sun, his pink tongue hung out, and his tail wagged good morning as if he belonged there. Actually, his whole body seemed to be wagging. A blue collar encircled his neck, giving me a glimmer of hope. This beautiful dog belonged to somebody and had obviously been well cared for. He was sleek, but not skinny, and his coat was healthy. Maybe the collar had a name on it. The puppy came right to me when I called him, but the collar was blank. I had no idea where to start looking for a lost owner.
Larry and I found ourselves in yet another dog quandary. How could we possibly find his owner? First, we took pictures of him and posted them on various websites and on bulletin boards around town. I consulted with Facebook friends and enlisted my sister’s help. We accosted everyone we met, asking, “Do you know anyone who’s lost a puppy—a black lab mix? Please help us find his owner.”
Naturally, when the grandchildren came to visit, they were...
