Mr. Donald E. McCall, 76, of Graham, died Sunday, December 29, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. McCall was born July 30, 1943 in Jeff Davis County to the late Neil McCall and the late Mildred Clements McCall.
He was a Veteran of the United States Navy, a retired Supervisor with Hazlehurst Mills and a member of the Hazlehurst Masonic Lodge for 50 years. He is preceded in death by his sisters, Darlene Hutcheson and Sarah Corley.
Survivors include his wife, Geraldine Sellers McCall of Graham; two sons, Bryan McCall of Graham and Brad McCall of Graham; sister, Bobbie Bohannon of Hazlehurst; two brothers, Clyde McCall of Hazlehurst and Larry McCall of Dalton; three grandchildren, Morgan Livingston, Maci McCall and Bryce McCall; two step-grandchildren, Laci Carter and Dustin Bass; daughter-in-law, Renea McCall; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral Services were held Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Wainright-Parlor Funeral Home with the Rev. Charles Carter and Rev. Don Dixon officiating.
Interment followed in the Graham Methodist Church Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Stanley Sellers, Stacy Sellers, Gary McCall, Stanley McCall, Bryce McCall and Bryce Livingston.
Wainright-Parlor Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements for Mr. Donald E. McCall.
DONALD E. MCCALL
