Eteen “Dump” Metts Herndon, 82, of Bristol, died Thursday, January 2, 2020 at her residence under the care of Comfort Care Hospice.
Mrs. Herndon was born October 11, 1937 in Bacon County to the late Homer Metts and the late Lessie Boatright Metts. She was a member of Baxley Church of God and a retired seamstress with Bailey Boys.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Herndon was preceded in death by her husband, Glynn Herndon, a son, Glenvis Dale Herndon, brothers, Eugene Metts, Dod Metts, Ronnie Metts, Jerry “Man” Metts, and Thomas Metts; and sisters, Faye Metts and Thetis Bryson.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Lynn and Bub Moody of Baxley, Patricia and Glendale Sullivan of Bristol; son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Shanda Herndon of Odum; and sisters and brother-in-law, Faye and Tommy Howell of Blackshear, Jean Clark of Bristol, and Sue Smith of Alma. Eight grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and one great great grandchild and a special caregiver, Lavay Davis also survive.
Funeral services were held Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. David Herndon, Rev. Bill Gardner, and Elder Jerry Lightsey officiating.
Interment followed in Big Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were her nephews, Eddie Metts, Bobby Metts, Richard Leonard, Anthony Smith, Timmy Smith, Homer Bryson, Bobby Bryson, Danny Williamson, Tommy Metts, and Keith Tucker.
Honorary pallbearers were Pam Maxwell, Margaret Whitley, the Staff of Comfort Care Hospice, and all those in attendance.
Musical selections were rendered by Rev. Lamar Lee and Javan Anderson.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
