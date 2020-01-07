Mary Johnson Foley Miller, 87, of Clinton, TN and Jesup, passed away peacefully on Christmas Eve 2019 at Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick. She was a member of Kern Memorial United Methodist Church in Oak Ridge, TN and the daughter of the late Clinton O. and Mamie Aldridge Johnson of Baxley. Preceded in death by brothers Floyd, Linton (L.C.), Malcolm (Jiggs), Dupree; sisters, Leotis Muller and Lucille Medders; husbands, Bill Foley and Harold Hawn; and son-in-law Darrell Smith.
She is survived by husband, Herbert L. Miller of Jesup, daughters, Debra F. Dickerson (Hermon) of Sugar Hill, and Janice F. Smith of Clinton, TN; granddaughters, Andrea Grant (Brent), Deanna Sliger (Kirk) of Clinton, TN, and Laura Trusty (Clint) of Suwanee. Five great grandchildren who were her pride and joy are Emma and Adah Grant; Kole and Kaysen Sliger, and Jack Trusty as well as several nieces and nephews.
She retired from Martin Marietta in 1995 after 46 years of service. This allowed her to travel and visit family and friends. Mary will continue to be an exceptional role model for her family, full of love, laughter and strength. She is deeply loved by her family and friends and will always remain their hearts. All services will be private. In lieu of flowers consider donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or a charity of your choice.
MARY JOHNSON FOLEY MILLER
