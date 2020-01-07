A story of Hunters

By Mary Ann Ellis
When Torie Canady married James Hunter, both had been hunting nearly all their lives, but neither of them realized what a role it would play in their life together. For Torie, it all started with fishing. Every year on her birthday, her father, Wayne Canady, would check her out of school and take her red breast fishing. Occasionally, she’d go to his deer stand with him, sit at his feet, and wait for him to tap her on the shoulder to show her deer or squirrels he’d spotted.
“I was a total tomboy,” Torie said.
When Torie was 14, she met James Hunter at a Pirate basketball game. She sat down beside him, but her daddy called her away, saying James was too old for her. Shortly after her 18th birthday, they married.
“My granddaddy, B.F. Hunter, owns the farm we hunt on now, but my Papa, Eugene Lott, is really the one who led me to hunting when I was young. He’d take me a couple of times a year. He passed down the love for hunting to my mom, Janine Hunter, and then onto me,” James said.
James bought Torie her first...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
