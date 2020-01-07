Managers give solid waste collection update

County Update By County Manager Lee Lewis
Most everyone has noticed the new trash carts that have been delivered within our community over the last several weeks. The Appling County Board of Commissioners voted in November to move our trash collection service to Ryland Environmental. We feel that this will be a positive move and one the residents of Appling County will appreciate.
This transition will come with a number of obstacles. The first is making sure that all residents receive a new Ryland Environmental cart. Ryland is working diligently to make sure that this task is completed as quickly and efficiently as possible. Some areas of the county have not received carts and others may have been missed. If you have not received a new cart, please contact Ryland Environmental at (855) 795-2631 or the county office at (912) 367-8100. For those residents that have not received a cart, please know that roll-off containers are located at each volunteer fire station in the unincorporated area of the county. These containers are being monitored closely, household trash only, no exceptions.
In addition, a new billing list is being generated. Billing will be handled on a...
Comments
