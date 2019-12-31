This morning before Sunday school, we spent some valuable time discussing the advantages and disadvantages of taking down Christmas trees before January 1st.
“I was always told it was bad luck to leave them up until New Year’s Day,” one class member said.
“And I was told the direct opposite,” another member chimed in. “Taking down your tree too early would surely bring catastrophe down on your head.”
Sitting there listening, I knew for a fact it had been bad luck not to take it down before Mama could get to it when I was growing up. Otherwise, she took down the tree and tangled the lights practically beyond repair. Now I put up my tree right after Thanksgiving and take it down after January 1st simply because I enjoy having it there for a month. The length of time it stands in radiant splendor has nothing to do with luck I assure you. I’m not a superstitious person. Black cats running across the road in front of me don’t bother me much. The poor cat like the proverbial chicken just had some reason for moving from one side of the road to the other. So be it.
And yet I remember well a time when Mama called my sister Sarah Nell and me to her as she held sway in her Lazy Boy. We were a bit scared at her serious tone and worried that something significant could be wrong.
“Sit down and listen carefully to me,” she said to us, pointing to the couch. “It’s a mother’s duty to pass on important information to her children and what I’m about to tell you is very important. Some people might laugh at this, but I’m warning you to never do so. You know I’m not a superstitious person.”
At this point, Sarah Nell and I looked at each other over her head and rolled our eyes. Our mother screamed at us if we...
Don’t wash on New Year’s Day!
